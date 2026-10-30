Off & On Rain to Close Out the Week

It's an unsettled end to the week as showers push through Green Country. A few pockets of heavier downpours may occur midday into the early afternoon. Skies will stay cloudy with a slow warm-up into the mid-70s for highs by afternoon. Winds will be light out of the southeast.

Intermittent light rain is likely into the evening and overnight hours as temperatures dip back into the 60s. By Saturday morning, those readings will be in the upper 50s.

Halloween Day will be cloudy with a few peeks of sunshine. Expect a few spotty showers throughout the day into the evening hours with highs in the lower 70s.

Halloween Trick-or-Treat Forecast

For trick-or-treaters, don't expect a washout. However, a few passing showers may occur in the evening. Temperatures will be in the 60s with a very light breeze.

Keep an umbrella handy and check for forecast updates before heading out.

More Storms Possible Early Next Week

Despite lingering cloud cover and a few spotty showers, Sunday should bring a brief break from widespread rain before another storm system approaches. Rain and thunderstorm chances could increase Sunday night and continue Monday into Tuesday as a cold front slowly arrives.

Rainfall may be heavy with swaths of Green Country receiving an inch or two of water from slow-moving storms. A few severe storms cannot be ruled out Monday into Monday night as well.

Rain may continue into Election Day. Cloud cover will also play a role in keeping temperatures near or a bit below average as we head into midweek. Temperatures will range from the 40s for lows to highs in the 60s by then with a brisk northerly breeze.

Don’t Forget to Fall Back

Daylight saving time ends Sunday, November 1. Set clocks back one hour before bed Saturday night.

In Tulsa, sunrise Sunday is expected at 6:46 a.m., with sunset at 5:27 p.m.