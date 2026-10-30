Rechargeable batteries causing trash truck fires in Broken Arrow

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Lithium and rechargeable batteries power phones, laptops and even kids' toys — but tossing old ones in your trash or recycling cart is creating a dangerous problem for Broken Arrow's solid waste crews.

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Broken Arrow Solid Waste Director Jerry Schuber said when batteries end up in garbage trucks, the results can be explosive.

"When they throw away the rechargeable battery, it compresses in our truck and once it compacts, we have what's called thermal runaway. It explodes and when it explodes, it creates a fire," Schuber said.

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That fire ignites the garbage inside the truck, endangering the driver and the vehicle. It happened again on Thursday, and Schuber said it is becoming a recurring problem.

"We've had about four in the last, I want to say two months," Schuber said.

When a fire breaks out, the driver's only option is to quickly dump the load on the street and call the fire department. But if the driver doesn't catch it fast enough, the consequences can be severe.

"These trucks are all hydraulic, so hydraulics oil. Oil catches fire, and so if the driver isn't paying attention and doesn't catch it right away, it can actually burn the truck up. These trucks are anywhere from $380,000 to $450,000 which is paid for by the ratepayer. So, that's a direct hit to the ratepayer," Schuber said.

That cost ultimately falls on Broken Arrow residents who pay for trash and recycling pickup.

Where to properly dispose of batteries

Schuber is urging residents to keep batteries out of the waste stream entirely.

"If you want to help us, the best thing you can do as a citizen is get that battery out of the waste stream," Schuber said.

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Instead of tossing batteries in the trash or recycling bins, residents can take them to The MET on Elm Place in Broken Arrow, which recycles them for free.

"So there's just no reason not to just drop them off there. It'll save us all a truck and maybe a life because if the driver doesn't catch it, they could be in jeopardy or hurt," Schuber said.

The City of Broken Arrow also collects batteries during its spring and fall Trash Bash events. At the most recent event earlier this month, residents dropped off a record 2,380 pounds of household batteries — nearly twice as many as previous events.

To keep your home and family safe when disposing of lithium or rechargeable batteries, place each battery in its own plastic bag and store it somewhere cool and dry until you can get it to a recycling center. If a battery swells, smokes or overheats, do not try to put it out yourself — move away from it and call 911.

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