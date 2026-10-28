2News Meteorologists Speak at Two Green Country Schools on Wednesday

TULSA & OKMULGEE, Okla. — It was an afternoon of weather talks for the 2News weather team on Wednesday. Meteorologists Brandon Wholey and Anne Brown took the GRDA Weather Chaser to students in the RISE program at Union's Alternative School. The program helps young adults with disabilities develop important life skills as they transition into adulthood.

They shared some of their weather knowledge and important severe storm safety tips. Anne and Brandon also showed off the GRDA Weather Chaser. Everyone got an up-close look at the truck and learned how we use it to track storms.

Then Mike had the chance to visit with the 2nd through 6th graders of Okmulgee Academy across the street at First Methodist Church in Okmulgee. It was here where he spoke about the role as a 2News meteorologist, explained how storms and lightning form while demonstrating some of the warning signs before a bolt strikes. He also talked all about tornadoes and how to stay safe from some of Mother Nature's most extreme weather events. The students were full of great questions.

If you'd like to schedule a weather talk with a meteorologist on the 2News Oklahoma team, email weather@kjrh.com.