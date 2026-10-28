Safe Move Tulsa has helped 798 people out of homelessness as initiative nears one year

TULSA, Okla. — The first week in November officially marks one year since the launch of the Safe Move Tulsa initiative.

As of October 24, 798 people have been removed from homelessness in Tulsa, with a goal of 1,300 before the end of this year. The long-term target rises to 3,000.

Mark Smith, CEO of Housing Solutions, gave an update to a city council work group on October 28.

"We have 12 encampments that have been de-commissioned, including our downtown as well, and have been remained closed and have ongoing closure plans," Smith said.

Smith added only 4% of the people helped have gone back into homelessness. He framed the current goal as one step in a larger effort.

"1,300 is certainly progress, but Safe Move is part of a three phase plan to be able to end street sleeping. And you can see, we have to increase our outcomes and capacity," Smith said.

The other talking point was budget. This first phase, which includes the 1,300-person goal, is costing $11 million. Of that, $6 million comes from city allocations and federal relief funds, and another $5 million comes from private money. 2 News Oklahoma's Stef Manchen reported in September that the initiative is also funded through 2027.

The city is allocating $1.5 million a quarter. Councilor Laura Bellis asked if that amount will change.

Bellis: "Is there a need to make that like slightly higher? Like with what we've scaled up to, to be able to maintain the speed that things have gotten up to, does that dollar amount meet that increased pace?"

Smith: "The people that we're housing right now, there will be expenditures over 2 years, and so only having it in quarterly portions limits our ability to make commitments."

Another update on the number of people Safe Move Tulsa has helped is expected on October 29, when the organization provides details of work done along Admiral.