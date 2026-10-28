Midweek Warm-Up

TULSA, OKLA — Warm temperatures and mostly dry conditions will continue across Green Country through Thursday, with afternoon highs running well above average for late October.

Wednesday morning will start with temperatures near 60 degrees in Tulsa. Lots of sunshine with highs in lower 80s.

Southerly winds will increase today, with sustained speeds of 10 to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph. The combination of dry conditions, warm temperatures and breezy winds could contribute to some grassland fire spread, especially north of I-40.

Thursday will bring another warm day, with highs in the lower to middle 80s — around 15 degrees above seasonal averages!

Our next storm system will bring increasing rain chances late Thursday night into Friday as moisture moves into Oklahoma from the west.

Scattered showers are expected to develop across parts of eastern and east-central Oklahoma Friday before spreading into far eastern Oklahoma Friday evening and overnight. Skies will turn mostly cloudy, with afternoon highs in the middle 70s.

Rain chances will be highest Saturday morning and into the early afternoon. Rainfall amounts through the weekend are expected to remain mostly below one inch.

Severe weather is not expected to be a major concern with this system. Instability will be limited, making thunderstorms less likely.

Halloween Evening Forecast

Temperatures will remain relatively mild, with afternoon highs near 70 degrees. The best chance for rain currently looks to be during the morning and early afternoon, with a gradual decrease in showers possible later in the day.

While some improvement is possible by late afternoon and evening, conditions could vary depending on how quickly the rain moves out. Keep an umbrella handy if you’re heading out for Halloween activities.

Another Storm System Could Bring More Rain Early Next Week

After a brief break in rain chances Sunday, another storm system could bring more widespread showers and thunderstorms to the region Sunday night into Monday, with additional rain possible Tuesday.

Forecast models still differ on the timing and strength of this system, so details remain uncertain. However, confidence is increasing that another round of unsettled weather will develop ahead of a cold front early next week.

Behind the front, temperatures are expected to turn cooler, bringing a return to more seasonable conditions for early November.

Don’t Forget to Fall Back!

Daylight saving time ends Sunday, November 1. Remember to set your clocks back one hour before going to bed Saturday night.

In Tulsa, sunrise Sunday is expected around 6:46 a.m., with sunset at 5:27 p.m.