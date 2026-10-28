Coweta families connect with first responders at National Night Out event held at local church

COWETA, Okla. — Families in Coweta got a chance to connect with the first responders who serve their community at this year's National Night Out event, held Tuesday at Word of Life Church just off Highway 51.

The event included a pumpkin patch, bounce houses, face painting stations, craft stations and live music. Families could also enjoy free burgers and hot dogs.

Organizers said the event is about more than just having fun. It gives families a chance to meet local first responders, ask questions and build relationships outside of an emergency.

Word of Life Lead Pastor Chris Collins said the city of Coweta has hosted the event for nearly three decades.

"So the city of Coweta has been doing National Night Out against Crime for 27 years, and our church partnered with them about 4 years ago to host the event here on our church property, and we've got the land where we can land a life flight out there," Collins said. "And we have several different agencies showed up to just get to so that the community gets to know the men and women behind the badge."

Collins is also one of the chaplains for the city of Coweta.

New City Manager Lisa Taylor was also at the event, greeting and meeting residents. She said getting out and learning what is important to her citizens is her favorite part of the job.

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