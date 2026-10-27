Tulsa country artist Kaitlin Butts prepares to release new album 'Hello, Honky Tonk'

TULSA, Okla. — You can take Kaitlin Butts out of Tulsa, but you can still hear a little Oklahoma in the music she makes.

Butts attended Theatre Arts Tulsa in Broken Arrow and studied at the University of Central Oklahoma, but she says her love for performing started when she was just 5 years old.

"I can think of so many different things, but I really do feel like musical theater and being put on stages since I was a kid through theater arts. We did musicals at TCC, and being thrown into those scenarios, has kind of been this base level of just being prepared, and I've had all these great instructors that really taught me how to level up," Butts said.

She says her new album "Hello, Honky Tonk" is full circle for her.

"I would say just straight up honky tonk's. It's kind of my love letter to honky tonk's and the people that frequent them and go inside. I stand up there on stage a lot in honky tonk's, and I get to look out, I'm such a people watcher, and so I create all these little stories and narratives that are probably not real. But I really wanted to kind of turn the spot light into the other corners of the room and give each little character that I see as a regular."

"Like the person dancing, the lovers and heart breakers, the bartender, the guy that's drinking alone by himself at the bar, or the girls that are going off to the back to talk about their boyfriends. I wanted to give all those people like their own little number in the ways of a musical," Butts said.

Butts says her new album "Hello, Honky Tonk" will release on October 30th, and she will perform on the Today Show on Wednesday morning at 10am.

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