When will 101st Street reopen in Broken Arrow? What to know about two construction projects

BROKEN ARROW, Okla — BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The closure of 101st Street in Broken Arrow — between the Rose West Dog Park and Garnett — is the result of two separate road projects happening at the same time.

Tulsa County is working on road improvements at the intersection of 101st and Garnett. while the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority is replacing the aging eastbound and westbound bridges over Haikey Creek.

For regulars at the Rose West Dog Park, watching progress on the construction has become part of the daily routine.

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"I call this the new coffee shop," said Rob Kirk, a dog park regular who visits nearly every day.

Dee Baxter, another daily visitor, said he brings his dog out for exercise each morning and has been watching the bridge replacement.

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"I think they're doing a great job and really pretty darn fast," Baxter said.

Both Baxter and Kirk drive to the park from the east side of the bridge project, so the closure of 101st Street beneath the bridges does not affect their commute. However, those approaching from the west must detour several miles around the construction zone.

"Some of those that come from Jenks and all, it's quite a deal around all the construction," Kirk said.

According to the OTA, traffic above 101st is currently moving in one lane in each direction on the newly rehabilitated eastbound bridge. Demolition of the westbound bridge deck and removal of the existing bridge beams are approximately 80% complete.

OTA spokesperson Jessica Lyle said new bridge beams are expected to begin arriving this week.

"You'll start seeing bridge beams coming in and being placed, and that will continue through the end of this year," Lyle said. "And then we'll start near the dog park area and then kind of work east as we're going down the west side of the bridges there."

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Lyle said the OTA is also constructing an access road beneath the bridges through Liberty Pond, which is approximately 50% complete. That road will provide access for building the portion of the bridge deck that spans the pond.

No major traffic shifts are anticipated until the westbound bridge is complete. Weather permitting, the OTA expects to finish the bridge project by summer.

Tulsa County anticipates completing its separate road project at the intersection of 101st and Garnett in mid- to late November.

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