Oklahoma leaders raise concerns over federal election monitors ahead of midterm elections

TULSA, Okla. — Federal election monitors are expected in three Oklahoma counties on Election Day, Nov. 3, but some state leaders are questioning their presence and the potential impact on voters.

On Oct 27, state leaders gathered outside the old Tulsa County Election Board to express concerns about the monitors.

The U.S. Department of Justice plans to send staff to Tulsa, Muskogee and Oklahoma counties to monitor compliance with federal voting rights laws during the midterm elections.

State Sen. Regina Goodwin questioned why federal officials were being sent to Oklahoma.

“We have the most secure voting processes in America, quite frankly. The fact that federal election monitors are here makes me wonder, when they were not invited, makes me ask why are they here,” Goodwin said.

Officials at the news conference said the federal monitors would not be allowed inside polling places. They also said the monitors would carry identification but would not wear anything outwardly identifying them as federal officials.

“What is problematic is that the federal election monitors are not identifying themselves. They’re not wearing any kind of identifying anything,” Goodwin said.

The Justice Department said its election monitoring efforts are intended to protect voting rights and ensure compliance with federal law.

However, Goodwin raised concerns that the presence of federal monitors could make some voters feel uncomfortable or intimidated.

“This is perhaps a show of force, undue influence, and unfortunately it could be considered intimidation,” Goodwin said.

State election officials said federal monitors cannot interfere with the voting process.

While monitors may approach voters with questions after they leave polling places, voters are not required to answer or engage with them. State leaders at the conference also encouraged voters to report any suspicious activity or concerns to poll workers.

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