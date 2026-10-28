Owasso carries over $4.3 million in stormwater funds as neighborhoods await drainage fixes

OWASSO, Okla. — City officials moved more than $4.3 million in previously budgeted storm water money into the current fiscal year, with projects like Nottingham Estates drainage upgrades on the list.

Owasso spends millions of dollars managing where storm water goes — from storm drains along the road to drainage channels throughout the city. Now, more than $4.3 million in previously budgeted storm water money is being carried into the current fiscal year. While the money was already budgeted, 2 News wanted to learn what changes the community hopes to see.

The city says in a statement:

"The City of Owasso is appropriating approximately $4.3 million in carryover funds within the Stormwater Management Fund, so previously budgeted purchases and projects can move forward in the current fiscal year.

The Stormwater Management Fund is supported by stormwater utility service charges and pays for services that manage runoff, address drainage problems, and protect water quality. These include maintaining and repairing storm drains, pipes, and drainage channels; creek and vegetation maintenance; drainage studies and improvement projects; and the staff and equipment needed to perform this work.

The City’s fiscal year ends June 30, but some purchases and projects extend beyond that date. When those expenses remain unpaid at year-end, the available funding must be carried forward and authorized for expenditure in the new fiscal year. This annual budget adjustment allows the City to continue those projects and fulfill existing commitments while maintaining accurate financial records. The funding was already budgeted; this action authorizes its expenditure in the current fiscal year."

One example includes the Nottingham Estates neighborhood drainage upgrades, which a $974,000 bid was just approved for out of the Stormwater Management Fund.

For residents like Earl Kearney, it's about what improvements they'll see across Owasso.

"I honestly think that's a great place for the money to go, and they have been improving a bunch, but the roads definitely need work out here and drainage as well. And, this place is expanding tremendously, so I think to get ahead of it would be best," Kearney said.

He pointed to older, developed neighborhoods that may still face drainage issues.

"Some side roads and neighborhoods that are already developed, a lot of those may have drainage problems just because they weren't put in when the infrastructure was built. And then I feel like when we get a lot of rain, which we do in the Spring and the Fall, a lot of houses may get more water than they're supposed to on the land and what not. So, I think it could definitely aid in some neighborhoods," Kearney said.

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