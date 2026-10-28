Port Muskogee receives more than $11M in federal funding for infrastructure upgrades

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Port Muskogee is receiving more than $11M in federal funding to replace aging infrastructure, an investment local business owners hope will bring more economic opportunities to the community.

The funding comes from the U.S. Department of Transportation through its Port Infrastructure Development Program and will help replace 18 mooring dolphin structures at the port.

Jeff Underwood, deputy director of Port Muskogee, said the existing structures were built in the 1960s and have needed replacement.

“I’d say it’s a major step forward, not just for Port Muskogee, but for the businesses and industries who rely on it,” Underwood said.

The grant is part of a larger $498M federal investment supporting 35 port infrastructure projects across 19 states. The initiative is intended to modernize port facilities, improve operations and strengthen supply chains.

For Damon Watson, owner of Watson’s Chophouse in downtown Muskogee, the announcement is another sign of continued investment in the community.

Watson said the support his restaurant has received from local residents has played an important role in his family’s success.

“It’s great. I mean, it’s great. We just continue to see doors opening here in Muskogee, and once again it’s an opportunity for every business here,” Watson said.

Watson believed continued investment in Muskogee’s infrastructure and industries could help create more opportunities for local workers and families.

“There’s a lot of exciting things happening, and we’re excited to see where it’s going to go,” Watson said.