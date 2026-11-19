TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa resident says she has watched her neighborhood change since a homeless shelter opened nearby, and a new state law could give her and others like her a way to recover money they say they've lost as a result.

Debra DeLucca says she has seen an increase in panhandling and public camping in her neighborhood. She also says package theft has become a problem.

"They come by and steal packages off my porch. I've seen them. I caught one girl coming up and she said nothing and took off running," DeLucca said.

DeLucca says she and her neighbors had no say in whether the shelter opened near their homes and worries it could hurt their property values.

A new Oklahoma law could give some property owners a way to recover money they say they've lost when cities fail to enforce certain laws.

According to the Goldwater Institute, that includes laws involving illegal public camping, panhandling, shoplifting, illegal drug use and blocking public areas.

To make a claim, property owners must document their financial losses.

That could include receipts for repairs or other expenses, or an appraisal showing a drop in property value.

The law applies to property in municipalities with at least 130,000 people.

Local governments can also challenge a property owner's claim.

DeLucca says the problems in her neighborhood have persisted for years but have worsened as she has seen more people experiencing homelessness in the area.

"If there is anything there in their yards, they will pick it up and put it in their buggy. You can't leave anything out. If you like it, put it in. That's what I tell my neighbors. They have a little child that plays. I said don't leave the toys out. Because if you like it, someone else will too. So they'll take it and the kid won't have his toy," DeLucca said.

DeLucca says she supports the new law but would rather see the problems she is describing addressed before they reach that point.

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