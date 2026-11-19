TULSA, Okla. — City of Tulsa appears to be on its way to banning for-profit pet stores from selling cats and dogs within city limits if a proposed ordinance passes in the next council meeting.

Councilors Lori Decter Wright and Carol Bush co-authored the revised ordinance draft and discussed it in a Public Works Committee earlier on Nov. 18.

“Unfortunately we have retail sales of usually puppies but sometimes kittens, that are products of puppy mills and suffer tremendous abuse and neglect," Bush said. "They also could be disease-ridden, so it’s a public health issue as well as a financial issue. Some of these stores – retail outlets – also sell these dogs and finance them at predatory rates.”



The ordinance does not include licensed and regulated breeders, however.

“As a municipality that is struggling with pet overpopulation right now with a large amount of investment we’re doing into our animal services shelter with rescue agencies and everyone else coming together trying to get a hold of this, this is just a solution for the city of Tulsa,” Decter Wright said.

The councilors said the ordinance, if passed, would most immediately affect the Petland location on East 71st Street.

"And even (Petland) has the opportunity to continue to do business here," Decter Wright said. "We're not closing them down. We're saying you have a year to shift how you're doing service to your customers, and if you want to connect them to puppies, dogs, and kittens, they can certainly do that utilizing our rescue community. And I'm sure there's plenty of partners out there that would be willing to partner."

2 News has reached out to Petland for comment.



FULL INTERVIEW: Councilors explain proposed ordinance to ban for-profit pet retail stores

Councilors Decter Wright & Carol Bush on ordinance that would ban for-profit pet stores

The councilors told 2 News the drafted ordinance has support from Tulsa Animal Services. Oklahoma Pet Collective Society also threw support behind it,.

Additionally, members of other groups Tulsa SPCA and Helpless Hounds Rescue showed up to the Nov. 18 city council meeting in support.

The ordinance will be voted on at the next council meeting, Dec. 2, at 5pm.