BIXBY, Okla — Samaritan's Purse has launched its yearly "Operation Christmas Child" program.

It gives people the chance to help families in need by providing children with their very own gift box with Christmas toys and presents.

Boxes are all due by November 23 this year, since some of them will be traveling globally to children in other countries.

Nissi said she received her first ever gift from the program when she was six years old. She said her whole life changed.

“Imagine this, a child who has never received any gifts in her life and who was always used to getting all the used items for her cousins," she said. “For me, this was something very precious. Before opening it, I just held my box. I shook it. And then, I just opened it. I had like a lot of items in my box. There was school supplies, there were Barbie dolls, there were stuffed animals, a lot of hygiene items. But then, I found my tiara.”

She said her gift made her feel like a princess for the first time.

She hopes people participate in the initiative so that more children all over the world can have the same moment she did.

Samaritan’s Purse is hoping the Tulsa area can collect at least 10,000 boxes by November 23.

Leila Wade said she’s volunteered with Samaritan’s Purse since 2005, and has loved every second of it.

“It is so important to put something beautiful in there because this child is going to receive it," she said. "They're going to open it and they're going to have that wow! Oh my gosh! This is for me. This is so important.”

For those interested in donating, you can navigate to the website to find your closest drop-off location.