OWASSO, Okla.— Owasso has joined Tulsa in urging the U.S. Air Force to make the 138th Fighter Wing home to a new generation of fighter jets, though the final decision belongs to the Air Force.

A push to bring some of the military's most advanced fighter jets to Green Country is getting support from Owasso. You may have seen or heard F-16 fighter jets flying out of Tulsa. They belong to the 138th Fighter Wing, the second-largest National Guard fighter wing in America.

Now, there's a push to bring a new generation of fighter jets to the Tulsa National Guard base. JJ Dossett, Owasso assistant city manager and member of the Oklahoma National Guard, explained the resolution the city council recently approved to see this upgrade at the 138th Fighter Wing happen.

"So we passed a resolution just supporting them on whatever their mission is, and their mission right now is acquiring a future fighter. So, the F-16 is a plane that I think is from the 80s, 70s technically, but they are looking for whatever is next as far as what the Air Force mission requires. And we're here as a community, the city council, the people of Owasso are in full support of whatever their mission is," Dossett said.

The city of Owasso joined the city of Tulsa following its similar approval in October, urging the U.S. Air Force to select the 138th Wing as home base for the F-35A.

But the resolutions do not mean the jets are coming to Tulsa, because Dossett says that decision belongs to the Air Force.

"I think our community in general is supportive of our military, but locally, it's kind of neat that we have our own fighter wing right here outside of our city. Like I said before, there are a lot of folks that live here and are our neighbors up here in Owasso. Our kids go to school with member sof the Oklahoma National Guard, members of the 138th Fighter Wing. So, we see these people as part of the community of Owasso," Dossett said.

2 News spoke with two veterans off camera at the Owasso VFW, on their thoughts of bringing in F-35 fighter jets. The two veterans shared the same perspective. Both veterans say bringing in the F-35A's to Tulsa is important in keeping the U.S. military strong and will allow the U.S. to keep up defense wise.

For now, it remains a push, leaving the Air Force with the final choice.

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