BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The new Regent Bank Amphitheater in Broken Arrow is just weeks away from its debut show, and finishing work is ramping up inside the venue.

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Boxes of furniture line the stage, seats are being set up in front of it, fireplaces are going into the luxury boxes, and bleacher-style seating now lines the upper tier. Still to come are large screens on the wings of the venue.

"It's going to be covered in screens that are going to immerse our fans and have almost a five senses experience in, in the, in the space," said Chloe Polhamus, with Venu, the site's developer.

Polhamus described the overall experience as something fans have never seen before.

"Totally outside the box, unique experience for every fan that's come in, something they've never seen before," Polhamus said.

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The venue's opening night is New Year's Eve. The Randy Rogers Band will headline the show, which will be held in the amphitheater's 5,000-seat configuration. For bigger shows, the venue can accommodate up to 12,500 people.

To keep things comfortable year-round, the roof of the amphitheater is lined with dozens of refrigerator-sized heaters for winter shows, and gigantic fans are in place for the summer months.

Before the venue opens, it still needs one more finishing touch: staff. The amphitheater is currently hiring ushers, servers, concession staff, ticket-takers, and much more. You can check out opening on either legendsglobal.com or careers.aramark.com

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