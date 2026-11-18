DENVER, Colo. — A legal battle over the Osage Nation’s reservation boundaries returned to federal court on Nov 17, as attorneys for the Nation and the State of Oklahoma presented arguments over whether a 2010 ruling should be reconsidered.

Both sides appeared before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit in Denver, where the Osage Nation is challenging a previous decision that determined its reservation had been disestablished.

The legal dispute dates back to 2001, when the Osage Nation sued the Oklahoma Tax Commission, arguing that the state could not collect income taxes from certain tribal citizens living and working within the reservation’s historical boundaries.

In 2010, the 10th Circuit ruled in Osage Nation v. Irby that Congress had disestablished the Osage Reservation.

However, the Osage Nation argues that a subsequent U.S. Supreme Court ruling calls the reasoning behind that decision into question.

In 2020, the Supreme Court ruled in McGirt v. Oklahoma that Congress had never disestablished the Muscogee Nation’s reservation.

The Osage Nation argues that the legal principles established in McGirt undermine the earlier Irbyruling.

During Tuesday’s hearing, attorneys representing the Osage Nation argued that Congress never explicitly acted to end the reservation.

“We believe there is no word of Congress that has diminished the Nation,” said Eugene Bertman, a member of the Osage Nation’s legal team.

The Nation is asking the appeals court to set aside the portion of the previous judgment addressing its reservation boundaries.

However, attorneys representing the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office disagreed with the Nation’s interpretation.

They argued that the McGirt decision does not override Irby because the legal circumstances surrounding each tribal nation are different.

“Every tribe has its own unique treaties, its own unique statutes. The Osage statutes are completely different from at issue with McGirt,” said Oklahoma Solicitor General Garry Gaskins.

The state maintains that the 2010 ruling should continue to stand and that the Supreme Court’s decision involving the Muscogee Nation does not automatically change the legal status of the Osage Reservation.

Osage Nation Principal Chief Joe Tillman released a statement calling on tribal citizens and communities to support the Nation as the legal proceedings continue.

“We ask our Osage people, families, and communities to stand with us in prayer. We pray for our legal team, our leaders, our citizens, and the future of the Osage Nation,” Tillman said.

Tuesday’s hearing did not change the legal status of the Osage Reservation.

The appeals court must determine whether the previous judgment can be reopened or reconsidered. That decision does not necessarily require the court to resolve the reservation boundary question itself.

No ruling was announced during Tuesday’s hearing.

2 News Oklahoma will continue following the case and provide updates as the appeals court considers its decision.

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