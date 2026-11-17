TULSA, Okla. — A former Tulsa Public Schools bond official and two contractors accused of embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from roofing projects waived their right to a preliminary hearing Tuesday at the Tulsa County Courthouse.

Chris Hudgins, Thomas McKenna and Gayle Gwinup arrived at the courthouse Tuesday morning, where all three waived their right to what was scheduled to be a three-day preliminary hearing.

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond says TPS billed $780,000 to Gwinup and McKenna's company, Allied Engineering, for roofing jobs that were never completed.

According to the judge, McKenna faces 17 counts of embezzlement and 5 counts of kickback. He was the first to waive his right to a hearing. Gwinup followed, though the judge noted he is still negotiating his case. Hudgins then waived his right as well.

"Every dollar stolen is a dollar that never became a safe roof, a repaired classroom, or a better learning environment for a Tulsa child," Drummond said.

The case grew out of an audit by State Auditor Cindy Byrd's office, followed by an investigation from the Oklahoma Attorney General's Office.

All three are scheduled for arraignment on Nov. 30.

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This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.