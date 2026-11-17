TULSA, OKLA — Sunshine returns Tuesday as temperatures climb into the lower 60s, with a light to moderate southerly breeze. The warming trend continues Wednesday, with morning temperatures near 40 degrees before afternoon highs reach the mid to upper 60s. A few passing clouds are possible, but rain is not expected.

Mild and breezy southerly winds will help push temperatures even higher toward the end of the week. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 60s Thursday then lower 70s by Friday and Saturday, well above average for this time of year. Increasing moisture will also help keep fire weather concerns relatively low.

Our next cold front is expected to move through this weekend, bringing a chance for showers and possibly a few thunderstorms on Saturday. Rain chances remain somewhat uncertain, with current forecast guidance suggesting a 30-50% chance of precipitation.

Behind the front, temperatures will turn cooler, settling closer to seasonal averages by Sunday and into early next week. Additional rain chances may develop early next week as another weather system approaches.

For now, enjoy the stretch of sunshine and warmer temperatures before our next weather system arrives this weekend.