TULSA, Okla. — Police have now located the suspect wanted in connection to an officer-involved shooting Monday afternoon.

Tulsa Police say they first responded to the area of 64th and South Peoria for reports of a man attempting to steal a purse from a woman.

When they arrived, the suspect and police exchanged gunfire before the suspect fled and later located.

Neither the officer or suspect were injured as a result.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

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