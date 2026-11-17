MORRIS, Okla. — Morris is experiencing a water outage which has shut down schools Tuesday, according to social media posts from city and school officials.

The outage happened after an issue following scheduled maintenance on Monday, according to city officials.

"There was a temporary setback with the work that was completed today," city leaders wrote Monday night. "The crew is out and actively working to resolve the issue and restore water as quickly as possible. We will provide another update once repairs are complete and the system is pressuring back up. Thank you for your patience and again we apologize for the inconvenience."

Morris Public Schools posted Tuesday morning canceling school, apologizing for the late notice.

Okmulgee County Emergency Management said an engineer is on the way to assist in repairing the water. There is no estimated time for the restoration of services at this time.

A water trailer is set up at city hall. Those in need should bring their own vessel.

Leaders are also coordinating bottled water delivery, which will be available at city hall on a first come, first served basis. There is a limit of one case per family.

Residents can check for updates on the city's Facebook page by clicking here.