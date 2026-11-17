TULSA, Okla. — Two weeks after beloved Tulsa civic and non-profit leader Shagah Zakerion passed away at age 39 from a rare blood cancer, hundreds filled Cain's Ballroom for a celebration and launch of a foundation in her memory.

“For 21 years (with cancer), all Shagah did was the unbelievable," her longtime friend and Union Public Schools librarian Kirby Mackenzie said to a crowd of more than 300 on Nov. 16.

“Cancer didn’t happen to her, it happened for her. And I think when you face something like that, it kind of has to make you fearless,” Shagah's sister and Siren Curl Studio owner Shirin Zakerion told 2 News.

"Somebody you could look to and ask for guidance and they would honestly tell you the best quality advice that you could get. She was incredible,” said Libby Billings, owner of downtown restaurants The Vault and Elote Cafe & Catering.

Zakerion, a proud Iranian-American and 2006 Union High School graduate, led TYPROS, co-founded the Tulsa Film Collective, and headed a lot more – even calling herself a "Chief Everything Officer".



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"Sometimes it can feel like there aren’t people behind you when you are doing such a big endeavor. And Shagah always made me feel like she was there.” Tulsa filmmaker and creator of Reservation Dogs and The Lowdown Sterlin Harjo said during the "Shagah Palooza" event.

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“If it wasn’t for Shagah, Trader Joe’s wouldn’t be in Tulsa," Billings said. "Uber wouldn’t be in Tulsa. She started Street Cred, which is where the Tulsa Young Professionals turned an abandoned part of the city into something more beautiful and show the potential that it has. I mean, she just had endless ideas.”

Because of that, Zakerion was on a first name basis with just about anyone important in Tulsa, as those in attendance remembered.

“She was just an innovator, and also her fearlessness rubbed off on you," Shirin Zakerion said.

And to make a difference even in the afterlife, the celebration also brought the start of the Shagah Zakerion Foundation.

“The goal is to fund local Tulsans that have to travel for (cancer) treatment elsewhere, because that was a big part of her story and my family’s story,” the sister said.

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Hundreds of poppy flower stickers bearing the foundation's name were handed out to those in attendance, as "shaghāyegh" means poppy in Persian.

“She’s all of the things that this city has and enjoys because she worked so hard to make Tulsa the place she saw, and not the place that it was,” Mackenzie said.