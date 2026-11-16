Governor-elect Mazzei to appoint State Superintendent Lindel Fields as chief of staff

TULSA, Okla. — Governor-elect Mike Mazzei announced Monday that he will appoint State Superintendent Lindel Fields as Chief of Staff.

According to a release, Fields will play a role in Mazzei's plan to "transform Oklahoma’s schools, make the state more affordable, grow the economy, eliminate the state income tax, abolish property taxes for seniors and veterans, and bring greater fiscal accountability to Oklahoma."

Fields previously replaced State Superintendent Ryan Walters, who brought controversy to the Oklahoma Department of Education, in October 2025.

According to previous reporting by KJRH, Fields has an extensive background in education. Prior to his role at the state level, he worked a superintendent and CEO of Tri County Tech.

PAST COVERAGE: Gov. Stitt appoints Lindel Fields as new State Superintendent

Governor Stitt appoints Lindel Fields as new State Superintendent

“I’m honored by Governor-Elect Mazzei’s trust and grateful for the opportunity to serve Oklahoma,” Fields said in the release. “I look forward to working with legislators, agency leaders, and the Governor-Elect’s team to implement his plan and deliver results for Oklahoma families. I’m especially excited that he has made education his number one priority. As State Superintendent, I’ve seen what’s possible when we support educators and keep students at the center of our decisions. I’m ready to help turn that commitment into results, ensuring every child has the gift of literacy, and every teacher has the support they need to succeed.”

The release went on to say that the appointment of Fields sets a clear message that the sate is "serious about building a world-class education system in Oklahoma."