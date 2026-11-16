Tulsa's Thoreau Demonstration Academy on secure status as police investigate social media threat

TULSA, Okla. — Thoreau Demonstration Academy in Tulsa is operating on a secure status Monday as authorities investigate a social media threat mentioning the school, Tulsa Public Schools said.

Tulsa Public Schools Campus Police and external law enforcement are continuing to investigate the threat. Under secure status, all students and staff remain inside with external doors locked while normal operations continue in the building, the district said.

"Nothing is more important than the safety and well-being of our students and staff, and we are taking extra precautions to ensure the safety and security of the school site," Tulsa Public Schools said in a statement.

The district operates a 24-hour safety hotline and encourages anyone who sees or hears something that could jeopardize school safety to call 918-480-SAFE.

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