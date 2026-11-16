ODOT seeks public feedback on statewide freight plan

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) is asking residents and businesses to help shape the future of freight transportation across the state.

ODOT is seeking public feedback on its 2027–2034 Oklahoma Statewide Freight Plan, which outlines strategies to improve the movement of goods, increase transportation safety and support economic growth.

For local businesses like Momma C’s Soul Food Kitchen in Muskogee, getting supplies delivered quickly and efficiently is an important part of daily operations.

Restaurant owner Dominique Embery said dependable deliveries are especially important when preparing for busy weekends and catering orders.

“Oh of course very efficient and fast because we might have catering order our Sunday crowds are huge as you can see,” Embery said.

The proposed statewide freight plan covers Oklahoma’s transportation network, including highways, railways, airports and waterways.

Sarah McElroy, transportation planning coordinator with ODOT, said the freight system plays an important role in Oklahoma’s economy.

“Freight is a big driver of economic activity here in this state,” McElroy said.

According to McElroy, the approximately 100-page draft plan identifies transportation needs and potential improvements aimed at making the movement of goods safer, faster and more reliable.

Some of the topics highlighted in the draft include truck parking availability across Oklahoma and an economic impact study examining freight transportation’s role in the state.

ODOT is asking residents, business owners and transportation stakeholders to review the plan and provide feedback on where improvements are needed and which projects should be prioritized.

For Embery, reliable transportation and timely deliveries are essential to keeping her restaurant running smoothly.

“You know getting that when we need it and not waiting,” Embery said.

ODOT leaders said the feedback will help identify transportation needs and guide future investments in Oklahoma’s freight network.

Once public comments are collected, ODOT will review the feedback and consider revisions before the plan moves through additional review and ultimately to the U.S. Department of Transportation for approval.

The department said the goal is to ensure future transportation investments address the needs of Oklahoma businesses, communities and the traveling public.

ODOT is accepting public comments through Dec. 9, 2026.

Residents interested in reviewing the draft and submitting feedback can visit the ODOT Freight Transportation Plan webpage