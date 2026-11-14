Sports weekend thrown into chaos as teams get stranded in airports

TULSA, Okla. — NBA, NHL and college teams were left stranded as they tried to reach their destinations, and NFL teams were left to wonder whether the issue would be resolved in time for them to travel to their games this weekend.

Most college football teams playing Saturday travel the day before their game, and the stoppage left many schools — including No. 2 Utah, eighth-ranked Texas and No. 9 Tennessee — at a standstill as they departed for road games.

Ole Miss football team is currently unable to leave for Oklahoma ahead of their match up against Oklahoma on Saturday. Neither the SEC or either team has provided an update for if the game time will change.

Florida Atlantic University's team scheduled to face off against Tulsa on Saturday but were told to return to campus according to sports reporter Jeremie Poplin on social media.

Texas Tech players were able to arrive in Stillwater before the FAA ground stop and their game against Oklahoma State remains scheduled as planned.

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