Animal advocates rally as Mercy Sakes founder appears in court on animal cruelty charges

TULSA, Okla. — Animal advocates gathered outside a Tulsa courthouse Friday as the founder of Mercy Sakes 2nd Chance Animal Rescue made her first court appearance since her arrest on animal cruelty charges.

Sasha Smith appeared for an arraignment hearing Friday. Smith and the rescue’s adoption coordinator, Marcia Reynolds, were arrested following a Tulsa Police investigation into conditions at the rescue.

Local News Tulsa cruelty case: Founder, coordinator face more than 100 felony charges Stef Manchen

According to a probable-cause affidavit, the investigation began Nov. 4 when Tulsa Animal Control contacted police about possible animal cruelty at a property on South Memorial Drive. Animal Control officers told police they noticed what they believed was the smell of death coming from the building, along with an unusually large number of flies.

When police arrived, officers reported making similar observations. The affidavit states officers initially feared someone could be dead inside and attempted to enter the building with assistance from the Tulsa Fire Department.

According to the affidavit, Reynolds eventually opened the door. Investigators wrote that Smith, who was on the phone with Reynolds, told her she“needed to tell the truth about what’s inside.” Reynolds then told officers there were approximately 15 dead dogs inside, according to the affidavit.

Police said officers subsequently found numerous dead dogs and multiple malnourished dogs during a sweep of the property. Investigators described crates stacked on top of each other containing both living and dead animals and said there was no accessible food or water for animals in the crates.

Investigators ultimately reported finding 19 dead animals and 24 living animals at the rescue.

Additional animals found at Smith's home

The investigation later expanded to a separate Tulsa residence that police linked to Smith.

According to the affidavit, police obtained a search warrant and found 14 dogs and one cat inside. Investigators said some dogs appeared severely malnourished, with visible ribs, and some had red sores that police believed were related to lying or sitting in their crates. Officers also reported finding feces and urine inside crates and said they did not find accessible food or water for the animals.

Police said Animal Control ultimately determined that 39 dogs met its criteria for animal cruelty. The affidavit states an assistant district attorney reviewed the case and determined there was probable cause to arrest Smith on 39 counts of animal cruelty. Smith was taken into custody Nov. 7 without incident, according to the affidavit.

The allegations detailed in the affidavit are investigators' account of the case and have not been proven in court.

Advocates demonstrate outside courthouse

As Smith appeared in court Friday, animal advocates gathered outside carrying signs and chanting, “No mercy, just justice.”

“I know I’ve got to have a voice and I’ve got to say something so it doesn’t happen again,” advocate Alicia Braden-Ramirez said.

Braden-Ramirez said she struggled to understand how the animals could have remained in the conditions investigators described.

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“I cannot myself comprehend what it would take to just ignore dead dogs around me, much less having food on the premises that I could feed them,” she said.

The most visible part of Friday’s demonstration was a display of 20 leashes.

Nineteen leashes represented the animals found dead at Mercy Sakes. The 20th represented Victor, one of the dogs rescued from the facility who died approximately 30 hours after being placed in the care of the Humane Society.

“If we let this fall through the cracks, we let this happen, I mean 19 dogs in one situation … someone was living there,” Braden-Ramirez said. “If we accept that, what does that say about our animal community?”

Braden-Ramirez said advocates also want the case to send a message to people involved in animal rescue who find themselves overwhelmed: ask for help before conditions deteriorate.

Smith and Reynolds are due back in court Dec. 2.

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