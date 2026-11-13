Tulsa organizations working to break down healthcare barriers

TULSA, Okla — The fourth annual 918 Health Fair offered free healthcare services to residents this week.

Local News Tulsans working to provide accessible healthcare for all Isabel Flores

UMA, a nonprofit based in east Tulsa dedicated to bettering the health of the community, partnered with other organizations at the Christview Christian Church to provide healthcare in English and Spanish. Services from lung cancer screenings, diabetes checks, blood sugar checks, haircuts and even therapy sessions were all free of charge.

Dr. Carolina Ganti is the executive director of UMA.

She said there are many barriers when it comes to accessing healthcare, especially in the Latino community.

In fact, according to the 2025 Tulsa Equality Indicators, Hispanic Tulsans are 32% less likely to have insurance than white Tulsans.

“Our community we have diagnosed it: fear, cost, and language, the three main barriers for people to access to healthcare," she said. "We are committed to helping people bridge the gap to self-care by teaching them, by engaging them, having a community, by helping them navigate also through all these services and resources that they may not know, and also helping people bridge the gap to healthcare.”

Guests Juan Ramirez and Maria Guadalupe Zapata said it’s hard for them to afford and access these services due to other bills and Ramirez being in a wheelchair for leg problems.

“We want to thank them for all of the services and help," said Ramirez.

They both agreed staying informed is also crucial.

“There are a lot of people like us who don’t have access to as many resources, and so we don’t know about all of the help that’s out there," said Zapata. "But luckily because of organizations and events like these, we can find out.”

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