Tulsa Parent Child Center rebrands as Parent Child Connections after decades of serving families

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa organization dedicated to supporting families and preventing child abuse and neglect is entering a new chapter with a new name.

The Parent Child Center officially unveiled its new name, Parent Child Connections, on November 12, marking a new chapter for the organization, which has served Tulsa-area families since the early 1970s.

The organization provides mental health programs and resources designed to strengthen families, support parents and prevent child abuse and neglect.

President and CEO Melanie Anderegg announced the re-brand alongside staff members and supporters during an unveiling ceremony.

For some families, the organization represents much more than a name. It's a resource that has made a lasting difference in their lives.

Josh and Amie Rousseau attended the announcement and shared how the organization's programs have helped them throughout their parenting journey.

"We've been through multiple therapies, and particularly I went through the 24/7 Dads program here and really enjoyed it. I ended up being a part of getting the second round off the ground. It's been really great in my journey with fatherhood," Josh Rousseau said.

The couple now serves on the organization's Parent Advisory Council, giving them an opportunity to help guide and support other families seeking resources.

Makadie Ortiz also turned to Parent Child Connections for support after experiencing postpartum depression and anxiety.

"I have depression and anxiety and during the postpartum time it worsened. So I just wanted to make sure I could be the best mom I could," Ortiz said.

Ortiz said she and her husband don't have family nearby, making the connections and resources offered through the organization especially important.

"I'm out here with my husband, but we have no family around, and so having a resource and connections out here was really important to me," she said.

Since its beginnings in the early 1970s, the organization has grown from just two programs to 11, expanding the services available to families.

Anderegg said the decision to rebrand reflects both that growth and an increased willingness among parents to seek help.

Following the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization saw a 116% increase in families reaching out for support.

"Following the pandemic, we saw a 116% increase of families reaching out and asking for support," Anderegg said. "So, there was a lot of reduction of stigma and recognition that it's okay that every child is different, and different parenting skills that some of us possess and others don't possess because we parent the way we were parented, and so what we're finding is people reaching out and asking for help."

For families like the Rousseaus and Ortiz, being involved in the organization is also a way to give back to a resource that helped them when they needed it most.

Parent Child Connections says its mission remains focused on helping families build stronger relationships and providing parents with the tools and support they need.

Families interested in learning more about the organization or accessing its resources can visit the new Parent Child Connections website.

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