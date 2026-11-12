James Pavatt set for execution Thursday morning for role in 2001 Oklahoma murder

MCALESTER, Okla. — James Pavatt is scheduled to be executed Thursday morning at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester in a murder case that dates back 25 years.

The case stems from the 2001 shooting death of Rob Andrew in Oklahoma City. Prosecutors said Pavatt was having an affair with Andrew's wife, Brenda, and that an $800,000 life insurance policy was part of the motive.

Pavatt and Brenda Andrew were both sentenced to death for their roles in the murder. Authorities say the two fled to Mexico after the killing before they were eventually taken into custody.

Pavatt has continued to maintain his innocence. Last month, the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board denied his request for clemency in a 3-to-2 vote.

His execution is moving forward as questions over lethal injection are again making national headlines, including after two failed execution attempts in Tennessee this year.

Pavatt is scheduled to be executed at 10 a.m.

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