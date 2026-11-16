McAlester wants feedback on 'Safety Town' educational park concept

MCALESTER, Okla. — Through an online survey, City of McAlester and a community safety group are gauging public interest in a "safety town" concept next to the town's elementary schools and ballfields.

“(It's) a good time," Oliver Skimbo of McAlester Discovery Campus, Inc. said of what a safety town is. "(It's) adding to what our parents and teachers already teach our youth, and give them a new tool where the kids can come and not just hear about it or see it, but actually learn it hands-on.”

The complex would sit on the now-vacated site of McAlester Fire Department's administration building, which has since moved to a new location.

Skimbo told 2 News on Nov. 12 the plot of five acres on East South Avenue & South Strong Boulevard — including the building -- could soon be an asset for the southeast region in teaching kids safety.

“How to properly cross a street, how to signal which way they’re going when they’re riding a bike, you know? What does a trail crossing sign mean?” Skimbo said.

The concept is similar to one City of Edmond built 16 years ago, he said, but the public-private partnership is far from a done deal.

City of McAlester

The two-minute online survey is active through noon Nov. 17 for neighbors in the immediate McAlester area. Over 200 have filled it out so far, the city said.

“It’s very much a hub for children here," Puterbaugh Upper Elementary principal and grandmother Kathy Hunt said of the land bordering the old fire department site, which includes youth soccer fields, youth baseball fields, and both public elementary schools in McAlester.

“If I have to drive two and a half hours to Oklahoma City, an hour and a half to Tulsa, people from surrounding areas have to drive even farther. They don’t have the capabilities to do that either," Hunt said. "So it wouldn’t just service us, it would service other communities in this area.



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However, reaction to the safety town idea on the city’s Facebook page has appeared mixed at best.

While there’s no decision being made yet, Hunt has a rebuttal to doubters.

“Children are our future, and we have to take care of them…to pique their interests, to give them opportunities they wouldn’t have otherwise," she said. "That’s number one priority for me, and it should be for everybody in this community.”