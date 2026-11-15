Police search for Nissan sedan after Pryor hit-and-run

PRYOR CREEK, Okla. — Police are asking for the public's help identifying a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run in Pryor Creek Thursday morning.

Pryor Creek Police said the crash happened near 115 S. Adair Street in Pryor on Thursday, Nov. 12. They said the vehicle hit another vehicle and left without stopping.

Investigators believe the vehicle is a dark-colored Nissan sedan — possibly a 2009 to 2014 Nissan Maxima or a 2009 to 2012 Nissan Altima. Police said the vehicle has visible damage to the front driver's side. The front bumper may be hanging off or missing, and the hood appears to be crumpled from the crash.

Police said the driver was reported to be a man.

Investigators released surveillance images of the vehicle and are hoping someone recognizes it, or may have seen a similar vehicle with fresh front-end damage, especially on the driver's side.

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle or has information can contact the Pryor Creek Police Department at 918-825-1212.

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