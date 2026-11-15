Have you seen Brook Caperton? Police search for missing Tulsa woman with 'Strength' wrist tattoo

TULSA, Okla. — Police need the public's help finding a 32-year-old Tulsa woman who is missing and may be in danger.

Brook Caperton was last seen around 6:06 p.m. Friday near 71st and Memorial, according to the Tulsa Police Department.

Caperton has the mental capacity of a 6- to 7-year-old and takes daily medication for epilepsy to prevent seizures.

Officers described Caperton as a White woman with a medium skin tone, about 170 pounds and 5 feet 4 inches tall. She has dark brown wavy hair and brown eyes.

When she went missing, she was wearing a black hoodie with white writing, black and white boxer shorts and slippers, and she was carrying a backpack.

Officers said she has a "Strength" tattoo on her right wrist, "Chloe" on her left forearm and a cross on her upper back and neck.

Caperton left the area with a man who may be named "Marcus," police said. He is described as White with a medium build, about 5 feet 7 inches tall and a mustache. He was last seen in a white T-shirt and blue jeans.

The two may have been headed toward Sapulpa in a black four-door truck with dark tinted windows, police said.

If you see Caperton or know where she is — or can help identify "Marcus" — call 911 or the Tulsa Police Department's non-emergency line at 918-596-9222.



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