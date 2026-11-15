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Pittsburg County Sheriff Frankie McClendon dies following brain surgery days after winning election

Pittsburg County sheriff dies days after winning election
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PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. — Pittsburg County Sheriff Frankie McClendon has died after undergoing surgery for a reported brain bleed. McClendon's death was confirmed Friday evening.

McClendon had just won a full term as sheriff in the Nov. 3 election.

He was appointed to the role in January 2025 and had served as undersheriff for eight years before that.

"This is a devastating loss for our county," County Commissioner Charlie Rogers said. "We ask for the people to keep his family and the sheriff's department in their prayers. He will be missed by so many."

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