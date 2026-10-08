Undersheriff resignation amplifies controversial Pittsburg County election

PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. — Frankie McClendon has served as acting sheriff for Pittsburg County since the last sheriff resigned and pleaded no contest to embezzlement.

McClendon wants to be formally elected in November, but a recent controversial resignation from his undersheriff might jeopardize that.

Undersheriff Loyd London stepped down on Oct. 4 with a letter addressed to his longtime law enforcement colleague and boss of the last 21 months.

"I am submitting this letter as formal notification that I am resigning from my position as Undersheriff at Pittsburg County Sheriff's Department. My last day will be October 4th, 2026. The work environment at the Sheriff's Department has deteriorated between you and me and we are both aware of it. I was asked to take the Undersheriff position, and I accepted the position. I feel I was never given any clear direction on what you expected from me. We both know that you have been the Sheriff and Undersheriff and never made the other personnel follow the chain of command. I feel that the only reason that I was even placed in the position was for vote gathering during the election. I feel that it is no longer in my best Interest for me to remain with the Pittsburg County Sheriff's Department." Loyd London, Jr.

“I have nothing bad to say about Undersheriff London. We’ve spent our whole careers together," Sheriff McClendon told 2 News on Oct. 7. "And for him to come out and make those statements, I’m not sure what the reason was."

London didn’t respond to 2 News' requests for comment as of Oct. 7, but McClendon said he is aware of the look of the situation emerging just before his election.

“I think it was motivated basically to sway some votes or bring some doubts to people’s minds," the acting sheriff said. "And I just want to clear that up to make sure people know. There's no investigation going on."

McClendon won his June Republican primary by an almost 80-20 margin against Rick Dominic, and put out this statement in response to the resignation.

On Nov. 3 he faces Independent Bobby Cox, a retired member of the county sheriff’s office and of McAlester Police Department for more than 30 years combined.

Cox, who has previously run for sheriff and a state representative seat, told 2 News he had no knowledge of London’s intent to resign until well after word spread of the letter and did not speak with him, but said he heard of discontent within the department.



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“My campaign has been suggested that we're mudslinging, and what I would say is you can go across my platforms. I've not done any of that," Cox said. "I will not participate in it, but I will put information out there and challenge the sheriff in reference to his last two full terms plus the 18 months that he has been in office. It's important that we challenge and ask those questions."

"What I would say is, I do not agree with this malicious language and everything that's going on," Cox added. "But what I would ask the voters in Pittsburg County to do is to pay attention to the content of what's been talked about."

“Everybody knows what my name stands for," McClendon said. "The facts are there. So to the voters, do a little research and let’s see who the best candidate is, and everybody get out to vote on November 3.”