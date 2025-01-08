Felony charges dropped against former Pittsburg County sheriff, misdemeanor filed

PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. — Former Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris appeared in court on embezzlement charges.
Morris is accused of embezzlement connected to the purchase of a UTV for the sheriff's department.
2 News Oklahoma's Douglas Braff attended the hearing. Two felony charges are dismissed under the condition that Morris plead no contest to a new misdemeanor embezzlement charge filed on Jan. 8th.
The plea includes a sentence of 2 years deferred. The next court date is Jan. 8, 2027
The Board of County Commissioners and Morris agreed to a suspension and then resignation from office due to the charges in July.
