Felony charges dropped against former Pittsburg County sheriff, misdemeanor filed

PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. — Former Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris appeared in court on embezzlement charges.

Morris is accused of embezzlement connected to the purchase of a UTV for the sheriff's department.

2 News Oklahoma's Douglas Braff attended the hearing. Two felony charges are dismissed under the condition that Morris plead no contest to a new misdemeanor embezzlement charge filed on Jan. 8th.

The plea includes a sentence of 2 years deferred. The next court date is Jan. 8, 2027

The Board of County Commissioners and Morris agreed to a suspension and then resignation from office due to the charges in July.

