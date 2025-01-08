Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Felony charges dropped against former Pittsburg County sheriff, misdemeanor filed

Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris
KJRH
Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris
Posted
and last updated

PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. — Former Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris appeared in court on embezzlement charges.

Morris is accused of embezzlement connected to the purchase of a UTV for the sheriff's department.

2 News Oklahoma's Douglas Braff attended the hearing. Two felony charges are dismissed under the condition that Morris plead no contest to a new misdemeanor embezzlement charge filed on Jan. 8th.

Local News

EMBEZZLEMENT CLAIMS: Pittsburg County sheriff arrested & charged

KJRH Digital

The plea includes a sentence of 2 years deferred. The next court date is Jan. 8, 2027

The Board of County Commissioners and Morris agreed to a suspension and then resignation from office due to the charges in July.

More from 2 News Oklahoma

 

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NEW KJRH 480

SHARE YOUR STORIES WITH US