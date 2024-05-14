EMBEZZLEMENT CLAIMS: Pittsburg County sheriff arrested & charged

PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. — Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris is charged with embezzlement of state property.

Morris is accused of embezzlement connected to the purchase of a UTV for the sheriff's department.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation commented about the investigation on their Facbeook page:

On December 22, 2023, the Pittsburg County District Attorney’s Office requested the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to investigate allegations of embezzlement by Pittsburg County Sheriff Christopher Wayne Morris.



OSBI special agents reviewed documents and conducted interviews. Based on the evidence obtained, it was learned that Morris personally purchased a utility vehicle from a dealership in McAlester for his personal use. Morris later traded that vehicle in and purchased it back for the Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Office. It was presented to the Pittsburg County Clerk as a new vehicle to bypass state bidding requirements.



As the investigation continued, it was determined that Morris benefited from this transaction by defrauding Pittsburg County. On May 14, 2024, Morris was charged by the District 27 District Attorney’s Office with Embezzlement of State Property.

2 News reached out to Morris and he didn't want to talk but directed us to this statement on his Facebook page:

Election interference is not only happening in our Great nation, but it is happening right here in Pittsburg County Oklahoma.



I have done absolutely nothing wrong! This is an orchestrated event to make me look bad just weeks before the Election, the truth will come out. It is paramount that you keep strong Sheriff with proven leadership for our county. I ask now more than ever for your support, and I ask that all of you stand strong, go vote and keep a constitutional Sheriff that knows his duties, stands up for the citizens of Pittsburg County not only as your Sheriff, but is not afraid to stand up for what is right and be a voice for the people. Let's keep Pittsburg County going in the right direction and let Sheriff Chris Morris continue to provide you with the BEST Law Enforcement this county has ever seen. 4 More 4 Morris!!!!

OSBI said this is still an ongoing investigation and anyone with additional information regarding this case is asked to contact the OSBI at tips@osbi.ok.gov or 1-800-522-8017.

This is a developing story and we'll update as we learn more.

