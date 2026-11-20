TULSA, Okla. — The Mother Road turns 100 this year, and the Route 66 Marathon is putting the historic highway front and center as runners from across the country descend on Tulsa for what organizers call the biggest block party in the Sooner State.

"It's the centennial of Route 66, and there's a lot of people coming into Tulsa that have never been here, so we're excited to welcome them and let them run the marathon," said Destiny Green, Route 66 Marathon executive director.

Among those making the trip is Mark Aguirre, a runner from Houston, Texas, who chose Tulsa for his first full marathon because it falls during Route 66's centennial year.

"Sharing my running experience with people back home... this year, there's a couple of people from my run club that are running the marathon up here with me," Aguirre said.

Route 66 Marathon celebrates highway's centennial with new course changes in Tulsa

Thousands of runners and spectators are expected throughout the weekend. The health and fitness expo kicks things off Friday. Saturday features the 5K, a one-mile kids run and the Mascot Dash. Sunday brings the full marathon, half marathon and marathon relay.

This year's race also features a new starting point and updated course.

"This year we're starting on Route 66, which is new for us. Over at the corner of 10th and Boston. We've also added some segments of Route 66 to our route. We'll take a stroll through the Land of the Giants as well," Green said.

Tulsa Police has posted a map of the marathon route, noting the first 5.5 miles differ from previous years. Green is urging drivers to check the marathon website for detours before heading out. If you live or travel near the course, check those maps before you hit the road.

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