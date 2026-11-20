Comfortable fall weather sticks around for the remainder of the week. A weekend cold front will bring back showers and t-storms to Green Country followed by a big cool-down for Thanksgiving week.

The warming trend continues today as temperatures warm from near 50° this morning into the lower to mid-70s by afternoon. Southerly winds will become gustier ahead as the storm system approaches, with daytime gusts between 20 and 30 mph possible Friday and Saturday.

The combination of warm temperatures and gusty winds could lead to locally elevated fire spread rates, particularly northwest of I-44. Increasing humidity should help keep the overall fire weather concern limited, but outdoor burning should still be approached with caution.

Saturday will remain dry with partly cloudy skies during daylight hours. Rain chances will increase Saturday night as a cold front moves through the region. Scattered showers and possibly a few thunderstorms will develop, with the highest rain chances overnight into the pre-dawn hours of Sunday. Showers should gradually taper off by sunrise Sunday as the front moves east. The severe weather potential appears to be very low.

Most locations can expect around a quarter-inch of rain or less, although some areas could receive a half-inch or more. The highest rainfall totals are expected north of I-40.

Behind the front, much colder air will move into eastern Oklahoma. Gusty north winds will make Sunday feel noticeably cooler, with afternoon temperatures staying in the 50s.

Chilly eather will continue into Thanksgiving week, with overnight temperatures dipping near or below freezing and afternoon highs generally staying around 50°. Rain chances are very limited through the holiday weekend.

For now, enjoy the stretch of mild weather, but keep the jackets handy. A significant temperature change is on the way this weekend!