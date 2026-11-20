TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols delivered his second State of the City address in 10 days, this time in front of area business leaders.

"I can say the state of our city is strong and we have tremendous momentum as we grow even stronger," Nichols said.

The mayor focused on a few key topics, beginning with his goals of making Tulsa safer and ending homelessness.

"We've driven down crime by double digits. Homicides are down 17%. Property crimes are down by double digits," Nichols said.

"And through Safe Move Tulsa, we have taken 820 people who are homeless, who are now housed with the supports they need to stabilize," he said.

Nichols also shared economic statistics, including $100 million invested in infrastructure, nearly 5,500 new jobs created, and significant new investments in aerospace and defense manufacturing.

"We don't have to invent a new identity for Tulsa. We don't have to imitate anybody. We can be the model for the rest of the country, and I think we are, and that is why people are taking notice," Nichols said.

Nichols framed the economic improvements and public safety gains as connected, saying they go hand in hand rather than running parallel to each other.

"We are not walking away from our effort. We are not slowing down from our effort, and no matter what political headwinds we may face, we're going to continue the work and deliver for people in this city," Nichols said.

Looking ahead, Nichols called this one of the most consequential moments for downtown Tulsa, with improvements planned at multiple venues, including the Performing Arts Center. On Thursday, Williams announced a $20 million donation toward that effort.

"This is not an either-or proposition. We can create great business in downtown Tulsa and beyond, and while doing that we can dramatically improve and invest in our community," Chad Zamarin, Williams CEO said.

When 2 News asked Nichols about that consequential moment, he compared it to the building of the Williams Tower, the Performing Arts Center and the BOK Center.

"If you think about those individual investments and doing that, you know, times 10, all at one time, in a way that spreads the cost across a bunch of different folks and entities, I think you're talking about something that doesn't come around often, but we have a chance to do it now," Nichols said.