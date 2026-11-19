TULSA, OKLA — Thursday will be mostly sunny and unseasonably warm, with afternoon highs reaching around 70 degrees. A few clouds will develop throughout the day, and southerly winds will gradually increase. A few gusts up to 20 mph are possible, especially across Osage and Pawnee counties.

Temperatures will climb even higher Friday and Saturday, with highs in the mid and lower 70s. Morning lows will generally range from the upper 40s to the middle 50s. Southerly winds will become gustier ahead of the approaching cold front, with afternoon gusts between 20 and 30 mph possible Friday and Saturday.

The combination of warm temperatures and gusty winds could lead to locally elevated fire spread rates, particularly northwest of I-44. Increasing humidity should help keep the overall fire weather concern limited, but outdoor burning should still be approached with caution.

Much of Saturday will remain dry with partly cloudy skies. Rain chances will increase Saturday evening as a cold front moves through the region. Scattered showers and possibly a few thunderstorms will develop, with the highest rain chances Saturday night. Showers should gradually taper off before sunrise Sunday as the front moves east. Severe weather potential appears low.

Most locations can expect around a quarter-inch of rain or less, although some areas could receive a half-inch or more. The highest rainfall totals are expected north of I-40.

Behind the front, much colder air will move into eastern Oklahoma. Gusty north winds will make Sunday feel noticeably cooler, with afternoon temperatures struggling in the 50s.

Cooler weather will continue into Thanksgiving week, with overnight temperatures dipping near or below freezing and afternoon highs generally staying around 50 degrees.

For now, enjoy the stretch of mild weather, but keep the jackets handy. A significant temperature change is on the way this weekend!