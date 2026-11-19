JENKS, Okla. — The Tulsa Girls Home is working on multiple projects right now, including the purchase of a property that would serve as a foster home for girls who can't stay at their current site after 12 months.

One of the nonprofit's goals is to secure another property so girls facing a deadline on their stay aren't forced to leave their community. Stokes told 2 News the home would be in Jenks, close to their current location.

"There's so many gaps when a child ages out of foster care. We're trying to be the net that catches them," Tulsa Girls Home CEO Brittany Stokes said.

"We are trying to buy a home for the holidays so that when girls are told hey your timeline is up, they're not going to a shelter or leaving the schools that they have built community and relationships," Stokes said.

"We want these girls to get adopted or fostered, but that's just not the reality and that's not the reality of where we are today. And so just because we don't have those homes doesn't mean our girls should suffer," Stokes said.

Another program at the Tulsa Girls Home is the Beyond Care program. It's for girls who are 18 or older who age out of foster care. They now have four town homes on the backside of the property for those girls to live in.

One of those girls is Thalia, who is living there while going to school and working as a certified nursing assistant. The program helps the girls learn adult tasks like paying bills and balancing credit cards.

"You're paying rent, you have a job. It's just giving you like somewhere safe to be, but also have like adults there to like be there to help you and stuff like that," Thalia said.

"She's so far ahead in just the life and the grit that she has, and so her determination deserves someone just championing each of those steps," Stokes said.

For Thalia, the support makes all the difference.

"To be honest, I couldn't do it on my own," Thalia said. "You're only 18. You can't really do it all on your own, but to still have like adults that like care for you and like are just there for you is pretty good," Thalia said.

Click here for more information on the Tulsa Girls Home.