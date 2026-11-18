TULSA, Okla. — The Oral Roberts University women's soccer team has earned an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2004.

The Golden Eagles won their first Summit League Tournament title in more than 20 years, capping what is now the best season in program history.

ORU finished the year with 16 wins and went unbeaten in their last 12 matches. The team also won the regular season title outright and claimed the conference tournament championship on their brand new home turf.

Head coach Austin Risenhoover said the moment of seeing the team's name on the NCAA Tournament selection screen was one he had been working toward with this group.

"To see your name up on that screen is something that, you know, like you said, hasn't happened since 2004, and you know this has been this group's goal is to see their name on that screen," Risenhoover said. "And the other thing we talked about as well is after that we're not going to this tournament for a participation medal, we're going to actually win, and that's what this group wants. So seeing their name on the screen, their smiles on their face, it brought me a lot of joy and that's what I was excited for the kids."

The Golden Eagles will face fourth-ranked Kansas in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday.

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