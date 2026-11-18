BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — City of Broken Arrow is taking steps toward its goals of "due diligence" in data center development through a moratorium extension and hiring a consulting firm.

In light of a data center developer’s plans falling through in June, the city council reconsidered the conditions allowing for them, city manager Michael Spurgeon said.

“We can actually slow down this process and just go through a methodical process in trying to make sure we do our due diligence,” Spurgeon told 2 News at the time.

Five months after city leaders approved an initial six month moratorium for that due diligence, they took another vote Nov. 16 to extend the moratorium through the end of June 2027.



Additionally, councilors agreed to spend $190,000 on hiring the Texas-based Westwood Professional Services, Inc. to "study data centers and their impact, with the goal of developing a comprehensive regulatory framework and zoning standards' – and report to the city’s development committee.

“Part of that they’d be looking at is what type could we accommodate with our infrastructure and what that infrastructure is," Spurgeon said to the city council. "Because, as we’ve talked about, our water system right now is sized to accommodate the growth that’s happening in our city through approximately 2040.”

The city manager also said good and bad locations for data centers inside city limits will be finalized from consultants’ findings. This, Spurgeon said, is a similar approach to the conditions of Oklahoma City's data center moratorium enacted earlier this year.