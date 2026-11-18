Note: This story was first published by Reporter Ana Medina at WLEX in Lexington, Kentucky.

OSAGE NATION, Okla. — Lou Anna Red Corn made history as the first female Commonwealth's attorney in Lexington, Kentucky, spending decades in a career that included protecting children. Now, she's taking that experience into a different role.

Red Corn, an Osage Nation citizen with family from the Pawhuska District, has been appointed to serve as an associate justice on the Osage Nation Supreme Court. The appointment now awaits confirmation from the Osage Congress.

For Red Corn, the opportunity came as a surprise.

"It began with a phone call from (Principal Chief Joe Tillman) asking me if I would be interested in the position. And of course it was a, It was unexpected, but it was a delightful phone call to receive," Red Corn said.

The call may have been unexpected, but serving the Osage Nation wasn't. Since retiring as Fayette County Commonwealth's attorney, Red Corn has found other ways to give back to her nation.

"I volunteered at our attorney general's office for a year and then I was appointed to our Osage Gaming Commission last fall, and that's gaming as in tribal gaming, so I've been working on behalf of the nation in that capacity for the last year but never expected the opportunity to actually use my legal skills again," Red Corn said.

Red Corn spent decades in the Fayette County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office before being appointed to lead it in 2016. She later won election to the job and retired in 2022.

Now, as she prepares for a different role in the courtroom, Red Corn says she already knows the kind of justice she wants to be.

"I hope I am a justice that kind of upholds the principles of the Osage Constitution, and that is that I will be compassionate and fair, and that I will be respectful of what we value as Osages, and that is our children, our elders, our fellow beings, and ourselves," Red Corn said.

Children are one of the values Red Corn says she'll carry with her to the bench. Protecting them has been a major part of her work for decades.

"Working with children has caused me to understand, and it's something that we all know, but I think forget from time to time that the protection, the laws, the rules, the way that we live our lives should begin with caring for the most vulnerable of all. That would be children and for what's to come, in the future, that would be children," Red Corn said.

For Red Corn, her latest appointment is a reminder that opportunities don't stop with age.

"Everything is possible and it doesn't end as we get older and in fact that was one of the things that I respected so much about the chief's decision to appoint me is that you know I'm an older woman. I'm at the end of what many people think of as a career. I'm retired. But you know there is wisdom in age and in being an elder and and I appreciate the opportunity to continue to use my mind and my heart, my words as an older person," Red Corn said.

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