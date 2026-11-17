TULSA, OKLA. — Fall colors are putting on a beautiful show across Green Country!

Take a look at this drone video captured Monday 11/16 at the Tulsa Botanic Garden, where shades of red, orange and yellow are spreading across the landscape.

We're seeing near peak to peak fall foliage across northeastern Oklahoma, although some colors appear a little more muted this year.

Many of you have probably noticed the late arrival of fall color this season. Our unusually warm fall helped delay the transition, while ongoing drought conditions have stressed trees.

When moisture is limited, trees struggle to maintain healthy leaves. Drought stress can interfere with the development of vibrant fall pigments, causing some leaves to dry out, turn brown or drop prematurely.

The result is a more subdued display of fall colors this year, but there's still plenty of beautiful scenery to enjoy.

And soon, the garden will be dressed in holiday lights.

Botanic Garden of Lights runs select nights November 27th through December 30th, featuring more than half a million lights from 5 to 9 pm.