Tulsa 'stronger every single day', Mayor Nichols says in State of the City

TULSA, Okla. — Mayor Monroe Nichols shined Tulsa's bright spots in his annual State of the City on Nov. 10, but also answered on controversial issues from his second year in office.

First, Mayor Nichols signaled optimism for his goal to bring the city to net-zero homelessness by 2030.

"We have moved 820 people off the streets and who have been supported in housing. And we have closed 25 encampments that have remained closed today," he said.

Nichols also reminds the city's construction projects, neighborhood security, and education agendas remain in progress.

"There’s some pilot programs on the horizon: one to increase pre-K enrollment, support early literacy, expand youth internship opportunities, conduct walkability studies to ID barriers to safe routes to school, and yes, to increase rental assistance to students pursuing a post-secondary education or professional credentials," the mayor said.

After boasting Tulsa's wage and job growth, Nichols also stressed partnerships with first responders.

"Now, there is so much more that we have to do, but we are delivering on public safety," Nichols said during the address.

Then there’s the subject of public safety accountability. Last month, Tulsa City Council struck down a proposed public safety oversight committee that would have reported to the mayor with a 4-4 vote. Councilor Anthony Archie abstained.



“If you go back to when this conversation was happening a decade ago, so many of the recommendations (are ones) we have taken on," the mayor said. "I am a fan and friend of transparency, and we are trying to meet that standard every single day.”

Hours before taking the podium at Tulsa Fire Safety Training Center, Karmen Glunt issued an open letter demanding city and mayor accountability for the fatal shooting of her brother, Michael Glunt, by a Tulsa officer who was later cleared of wrongdoing. Glunt was armed with his mother's gun and on a sidewalk suffering from a mental health crisis before being confronted by officers.

Karmen Glunt

Tulsa Police Department said a worn body camera was not turned on when shots were fired. The department originally said Glunt was hit by three or fewer bullets, but an autopsy report later reported he was hit nine times.



"I can tell you right now, you will not win this war of attrition with me,” Karmen Glunt said to city council during public comment after the Oct. 14 vote had just taken place.

“I’m not in a position to criticize her. I don’t know what she said," Mayor Nichols said, referring to the Nov. 10 open letter. "But what I will say is that when these things happen you need to look at the facts of what went down. And I think when everybody looks at the facts, we’ll draw conclusions that it was an incredibly tragic situation.”



WATCH: Mayor Monroe Nichols speaks with media after 2026 State of the City

Mayor Monroe Nichols speaks to media after 2026 State of The City address

The mayor has another planned State of the City address to Tulsa Regional Chamber scheduled for a Nov. 19 luncheon.