'It could be helpful or it could be harmful': Tulsa Police discuss independent oversight

TULSA, Okla. — Weeks after other Tulsa public safety organizations gave their thoughts on city council's independent oversight committee proposal, Tulsa Police weighed in.

Chief Jonathan Brooks, who officially took over on October 1 gave his thoughts on what the proposal would do for his department.

"This ordinance, it could run the spectrum of it could be helpful or it could be harmful. I don't know," Brooks said.

Chief Brooks added that having those conversations is something he's looking forward to doing, regardless of what happens in council.

It's important for me to go directly to our community," Brooks said. "Have those transparent talks and be available to them."

Brooks echoed what other public safety leaders said at the previous meeting, that oversight and reviews already take place.

"I'm going to be utilizing our community from every aspect of the city to make decisions from where I sit now," Brooks said.

Chief Brooks and those opposed to the proposal

say it feels focused on the police department. Councilor Lori Decter Wright, who co-wrote the proposal, says it's not.

"I'm not aiming this at police any more than I'm aiming it at animal services, the fire department, or any other in town that citizens say to me makes their neighborhood feel safer," Decter Wright said.

Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper, who also helped write the proposal, weighed in as well.

"There are certain things that the community needs to see and feel confident about, not saying that the things that you're doing or hope to do and propose to do is not going to work," Hall-Harper said. "We're talking about the trust and accountability on this side.