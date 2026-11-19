BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A group of Broken Arrow middle schoolers is tuning up for the biggest stage of their young careers.

The Childers Middle School Show Choir is headed to Branson, Missouri, to perform as the opening act for The Haygoods — one of the city's most popular shows. But first, they need to raise the money to get there, and master the songs and complicated choreography for each of the five numbers they'll perform.

For the show choir at Childers Middle School, every rehearsal since August has been building toward one weekend in May and one very big stage.

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"Once you get out there to perform, it's just like the thrill of the audience is so amazing," said student Hazel Nelson.

Show choir director JoAnn Hallquist says the sixth, seventh and eighth graders are supported by the Broken Arrow School District in the chance to open for The Haygoods. For some, it's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

"They get to perform on a stage they might not ever, ever get to perform on, and they learn a lot of life skills," Hallquist said.

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Student Adalynn Shondelmyer told 2 News Oklahoma the show choir has five songs to learn, from "Footloose" to "Dynamite." Her plan for the big moment on stage is simple.

"When I look out I just try to find my mom or my dad and try to find their face and just act like I'm just performing for them," Shondelmyer said.

Eighth grader Hazel Nelson is already dreaming beyond Branson.

"I wanna pursue it and I wanna do all the things that I can do with my voice," Nelson said.

The trip comes with a hefty price tag — about $550 to $600 per student. Hallquist is actively seeking corporate sponsorships and others to donate to help students who need financial assistance.

"We would love to have corporate sponsorships or partners, anyone who would come along and help some of our kids who need some financial help. It costs money to travel, and we have kids that are in need," Hallquist said.

Hallquist says the lessons learned from this trip go beyond the stage.

"It helps them to learn some responsibility because mom and dad aren't there. Learn how to manage their money. Learn how to manage their time," Hallquist said.

For Nelson, the experience carries an even bigger message.

"Definitely to follow your dream, never, never give up," Nelson said.

Anyone wanting to help can contact JoAnn Hallquist at Childers Middle School in Broken Arrow. 918-259-4350.

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