OWASSO, Okla. — Classrooms across the Owasso school district received more than $107,000 in grants this year, giving teachers the resources to bring creative new ideas to their students.

For Northeast Elementary music teacher Emily Lowe, getting a grant to provide new instruments for her students is about more than just making music.

"I feel like the most important thing right now I can do as an elementary school teacher is get instruments into students' hands, so whatever that may be. I wrote in all different ones for them to strike and hit, like xylophones and bass bars. All kinds of different instruments for kids to play with," Lowe said.

Now, she'll have more of them to do just that. Lowe received a grant of a little more than $700 from the Owasso Education Foundation, or OEF. But Lowe's classroom is just one stop on a much bigger grant patrol. This year, the foundation is awarding a record 110 grants, totaling more than $107,000 across Owasso Public Schools, OEF Chair Kristen Duggins said.

"It's really the most exciting day, because we tell them when they apply for a grant, we're like, 'Shoot for the stars. Shoot for things that you might not be able to afford or that you really want to see in your classroom beyond the typical curriculum,'" Duggins said. "So it's really exciting when the applications come through, and they are such fun, creative ideas that these teachers are thinking for the next generation."

For Lowe, that excitement doesn't end when the check arrives. She says the best part comes when her students see what the grant paid for.

"They're always so excited. I always record and take pictures for the OEF, so they can share that with their donors and their supporters, so they get to see the excitement. It's almost like Christmas. They open up something new they haven't seen before, and they're just ready to explore," Lowe said.

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